The news of actor Mike Heslin’s passing has left fans and loved ones in mourning. Heslin, known for his role in “Lioness,” tragically passed away at the young age of 30 due to a sudden cardiac event. His husband, Scotty Dynamo, shared the heartbreaking news, revealing that Heslin had been in the hospital for a week before his passing.

Dynamo described Heslin as a selfless and caring individual who had supported him through his own battle with cancer. The couple, who had been together since 2018 and married in November 2023, were looking forward to starting a family together. To help cover expenses, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Heslin’s loved ones during this difficult time.

Heslin’s untimely death came as a shock to many, as he was young and in good health. Despite this, doctors were unable to provide an explanation for what had happened to him. Dynamo shared that Heslin, being an organ donor, had given the gift of life to four different families through his donations.

In a touching tribute on Instagram, Dynamo honored his late spouse, describing him as a brilliant, selfless, and talented individual. He expressed his deep love and admiration for Heslin, calling him his best friend and soulmate. Dynamo shared that Heslin had been a source of strength and support during his own battle with cancer, and that meeting him was the best thing that ever happened to him.

Fans of Heslin have also come together to share their condolences and pay tribute to the late actor. Many expressed their shock and sadness at his passing, sending love and strength to Dynamo during this difficult time. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help cover funeral and hospital costs, as well as to support Heslin’s family and loved ones.

Heslin leaves behind a legacy of kindness, talent, and generosity. His acting career included roles in various films and TV shows, including “Lioness,” “In Their Shoes: A Journey to Homelessness,” “The Influencers,” and more. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live on through the impact he had on those around him.