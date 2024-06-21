Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who is 72 years old, is in a relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. They recently displayed some affection after a dinner date at The Boarding House in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Hudson was seen holding onto Belichick’s arm as they walked down the street. The couple reportedly enjoyed a two-hour dinner at the exclusive club before heading to Belichick’s car. He even opened the car door for Hudson, showing his gentlemanly side. However, she opted not to get in the car.

During their outing, Belichick wore jeans and a light blue shirt, while Hudson sported floral-print pants and a white tank top. After dinner, they stopped for ice cream, with Belichick waiting in the car while Hudson grabbed their dessert to avoid drawing attention. Their romantic evening followed a boat ride on Belichick’s vessel, named VIII Rings, after his Super Bowl championships. Although they were not seen showing affection on the boat, they seemed comfortable during their dinner date.

Their relationship came to light when a former teammate of Hudson revealed that they met on a plane in 2021 and bonded over a discussion about logic. The friendship gradually turned romantic after Belichick’s split from Linda Holliday. Despite the public nature of their outings, neither of them has publicly commented on their romance.

In addition to their recent public appearances, there have been other clues about their relationship in the past year. Belichick attended the 2024 Coastal At The Capitol Cheer and Dance event, where Hudson is believed to have competed. Furthermore, a Ring camera captured Belichick leaving a Massachusetts home without a shirt last November, with reports suggesting it was Hudson’s residence.

The couple seems to be enjoying their time together, attending events and spending quality time in Nantucket. While many have speculated about their age gap and relationship dynamics, Belichick and Hudson are focused on nurturing their romance and exploring new experiences together. Their story continues to capture the attention of fans and media alike, leaving many curious about what the future holds for this unlikely pair.