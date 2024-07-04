Prince Harry is rumored to want to reunite with the royal family after resigning from his duties to live abroad with Meghan Markle. The couple made various accusations against members of the royal family, which strained their relationship with the monarchy. Royal expert Grant Harrold has revealed that for Harry to regain entry into the royal family, he would need to make a public statement acknowledging his mistakes.

Harrold expressed doubts about a reunion between Harry and his family, citing the deep damage caused by past events. He mentioned that some families never reconcile, and Harry might regret the things he wrote in his book. The trust between the Waleses and the Sussexes was broken due to the rift, making it challenging to rebuild the original relationship.

The potential reunion faces obstacles as Prince William is reportedly upset with Harry over his comments about the royal family. William has focused on his royal duties and family, choosing to cut ties with his brother. Royal expert Ingrid Seward noted that William is more affected by the situation than he shows publicly, and the past few years have been tough for him.

Despite speculations that Harry might return to the UK, security concerns for himself and his family remain a significant issue. Harry fears for their safety in the UK due to the lack of police protection officers with the Metropolitan Police. This concern has led him to avoid bringing Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK as he continues to fight for security arrangements.

In conclusion, while the possibility of Prince Harry rejoining the royal family exists, significant challenges need to be addressed, including rebuilding trust, acknowledging past mistakes, and ensuring the safety of his family. The road to reconciliation may be long and complicated, but only time will tell if a reunion is possible.