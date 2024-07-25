Reiss Colwell, the accountant on EastEnders, has been revealed to have a new target in his sights, and it spells trouble for Sonia Fowler. Reiss, played by Johnny Freeman, has been under a lot of financial stress lately due to his wife Debbie being in a coma after a stroke. In the past, Reiss used Debbie’s money to fund his and Sonia’s IVF journey, but as care home fees for Debbie started to pile up, he resorted to scamming Sharon.

In a recent episode, Reiss visited Debbie at the care home and expressed his frustration over his mounting debts. He even mentioned that if Debbie were to die, he could start fresh. Sadly, it was confirmed in a later episode that Debbie had passed away, leaving Reiss emotionally overwhelmed but hiding his guilt well.

Viewers are now speculating that Sonia could be Reiss’s next victim. Some fans have taken to social media to express their concerns, with one suggesting that Sonia might meet the same fate as Debbie. Others, however, seem less worried about Sonia’s safety, hoping that both Reiss and Sonia will exit the show soon.

As the tension mounts, EastEnders fans are eagerly following the unfolding drama to see what will happen next. Will Sonia be able to evade Reiss’s dangerous plans, or is she in real danger? Only time will tell as the storyline continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

EastEnders airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, so make sure to tune in to see how the story unfolds. Stay tuned for more updates and twists in this gripping plot involving Reiss, Sonia, and the rest of the EastEnders cast.