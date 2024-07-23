EastEnders fans are starting to question the true intentions of Reiss Colwell, played by Jonny Freeman, after a recent money scandal. Reiss, who came to Albert Square as a distant relative of Dot Cotton, quickly became romantically involved with Sonia Fowler. However, it was soon revealed that he was married to a woman named Debbie who was in a coma after a stroke.

As his relationship with Sonia progressed, Reiss began taking money from Debbie to pay for their IVF treatment, depleting her bank accounts in the process. Things took a turn for the worse this week when Debbie’s care home demanded payment or threatened to discharge her. On top of that, Sonia found out she was pregnant, causing even more financial strain.

In a desperate attempt to get quick cash, Reiss told Sharon Watts that her business owed over £13k in taxes. Sharon agreed to transfer the funds, but Phil Mitchell grew suspicious of Reiss’ financial requests. Some fans now believe that Reiss may not be who he says he is, speculating that he might be a con artist with hidden motives.

Reddit has been buzzing with fan theories, with some suggesting that Reiss may have another secret family or that Debbie is not actually his wife. Others have proposed that he could be a ruthless gangster pretending to be someone else as he plans to take down Phil Mitchell.

The drama on EastEnders continues to unfold, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. With more twists and turns expected, fans are eagerly awaiting to see how the story of Reiss Colwell unfolds. Don’t miss EastEnders airing Monday to Thursday on BBC1 and iPlayer for all the latest developments.

Stay updated on all the latest Showbiz and TV news by signing up for the free Daily Star Showbiz newsletter. Get the biggest headlines straight to your inbox and never miss out on the latest updates in the world of entertainment.