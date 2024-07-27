In upcoming episodes of EastEnders, the character Reiss Colwell is set to face some difficult truths as Debbie’s parents make an unexpected appearance in Walford. Reiss, played by Johnny Freeman, has been struggling with financial issues and was using Debbie’s money to fund IVF treatment with his partner Sonia.

The situation takes a dark turn when Reiss is seen suffocating Debbie in her care home, leading to her untimely death. As Reiss tries to hide his guilt, Debbie’s parents arrive seeking answers about their daughter’s passing.

As the police complete Debbie’s post-mortem, Reiss is confronted by Phil about his shady dealings, forcing him to confess to stealing from Phil. Sonia, who is unaware of the true nature of Reiss and Debbie’s relationship, accompanies Reiss to visit Debbie and meets her parents.

Tensions rise as Brenda, Debbie’s mother, starts asking questions and eventually discovers the truth about Reiss and Sonia’s relationship. The situation escalates when Brenda and Hugh overhear Sharon and Teddy discussing Reiss, leaving them shocked by what they learn.

The upcoming episodes promise to be filled with drama and revelations as the truth about Reiss’s actions comes to light. EastEnders fans will be on the edge of their seats as they watch the fallout from Debbie’s death unfold in Walford.

Don’t miss the next episodes of EastEnders airing Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Stay tuned for more shocking twists and turns in this gripping storyline.