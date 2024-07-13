Reign Disick, the 9-year-old son of Scott Disick, made headlines when he was photographed flipping off the paparazzi outside Nobu in Malibu, California. The young boy, dressed in a neon green hoodie and blue jeans, was clearly not happy with the cameras capturing his every move as he left the restaurant with his father, sister Penelope, and cousin North West.

This is not the first time that Reign has used this crude gesture towards the paparazzi. He was previously seen doing the same thing at his cousin Dream’s birthday party last year. However, it seems that this behavior is not out of character for Reign, as he has been known to flip off the cameras on multiple occasions in the past.

Scott Disick and his children, including Reign, have been spotted celebrating Father’s Day at Nobu in Malibu in previous years as well. This year, it was reported that Kardashian did not include Scott in her Father’s Day tribute post, which led to backlash from fans who pointed out that he is still the father of her children.

Despite the criticism, Kardashian and her new husband Travis Barker have blended their families, with Barker also being a father to two other children from a previous marriage. The couple tied the knot in May 2022, creating a new family dynamic for everyone involved.

Overall, Reign Disick’s gesture towards the paparazzi has sparked conversation about the pressures of growing up in the spotlight and the complexities of co-parenting in the public eye. While the young boy’s actions may have been seen as inappropriate, it’s essential to remember that he is still just a child navigating the challenges of fame and family dynamics.