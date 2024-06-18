Simon Cowell recently shared his biggest regret when it comes to the iconic boy band, One Direction, during an interview on Stephen Bartlett’s “The Diary of a CEO” podcast. Cowell reflected on his time with the band, revealing that he wished he had kept ownership of the band’s name.

The music mogul recalled his conversation with the band members when they were first formed, expressing his goal for them to have enough hits to do stadium tours and encouraging them to aim for 10 hit singles. Despite the success of One Direction, Cowell expressed doubt about the possibility of a reunion in the future.

Cowell’s regret stemmed from the fact that he did not retain ownership of the name “One Direction,” which now belongs to the five band members. This means that any projects or licensing related to the band require their approval. Cowell jokingly mentioned that he would be willing to buy back the name from the band members if they were interested.

Fans of One Direction, known as Directioners, were quick to criticize Cowell for his remarks, with some calling him “evil” and accusing him of being exploitative. Some fans felt that Cowell’s comments should have been kept private and not shared in a public interview.

Despite the mixed reactions from fans, Cowell is moving forward with plans for a talent search to form a new boy band for a potential documentary. He expressed his belief that there hasn’t been a band as good as One Direction since their disbandment and emphasized the importance of auditions in putting together a successful group.

Cowell’s decision to pursue a new boy band project comes from a place of passion and a desire to recapture the magic of One Direction. While his comments about regretting not owning the band’s name may have sparked controversy, it’s clear that Cowell remains dedicated to discovering and nurturing new talent in the music industry.