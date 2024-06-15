The Regal Governor’s Square movie theater is up for sale for $4.6 million. The building, located on Governors Square Boulevard, is being listed by Southland Commercial. While there were initial speculations about the theater closing down, it has been clarified that this is an “investment sale” and not a closure.

Situated in a prime retail location, the theater benefits from its proximity to the Florida Capitol, Florida A&M University, and Florida State University. Despite the challenges faced by the movie theater industry during the pandemic, select theaters, including the one in Tallahassee, have been given the green light to reopen.

However, the overall box office revenue in 2023 was lower compared to pre-pandemic levels, indicating the impact of the extended closures. Some theater chains have had to permanently shut down, while others have had to close a significant number of screens nationwide.

The future of the Regal Governor’s Square movie theater remains uncertain as it goes up for sale. The industry as a whole is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic, but there is hope for a resurgence as more theaters begin to welcome back moviegoers.

For more breaking and trending news, you can contact reporter Elena Barrera at ebarrera@tallahassee.com or follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa.