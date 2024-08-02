Reese Witherspoon, the 48-year-old actress, recently made headlines after her split from husband Jim Toth in March 2023. It seems like Reese has already found a new companion in Oliver Haarman, a 56-year-old financier, as the two were spotted together in New York City at L’Artusi. Despite the speculation that it was a date, sources say that Reese and Oliver are just friends and are taking things slow.

According to an insider, Reese is focusing on her career and her children and is not rushing into anything serious. Her main priorities are her work and her son, Tennessee James Toth. Reese and Jim were married in 2011 and share a son together. They recently announced their divorce after 12 years of marriage but are committed to co-parenting their son and maintaining a sense of family.

Reese has been open about her personal life, sharing that she prefers to speak directly to people about her experiences rather than have others control the narrative. She values authenticity and wants to share her journey in her own words. Reese has been through divorce before, having been previously married to Ryan Phillippe, with whom she shares two children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe.

It is clear that Reese is taking her time to navigate this new chapter in her life and is grateful for the support of her friends and family. She is focused on her work, her children, and taking things one step at a time. Despite the challenges she has faced, Reese remains positive and hopeful for the future. As she continues to move forward, she is determined to prioritize what matters most to her and embrace the changes that come her way.