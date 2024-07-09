Reese Witherspoon has teamed up with The Foggy Dog to create a stylish and functional collection of pet accessories under her brand Draper James. This collaboration combines Southern charm with impeccable design, resulting in a truly magical collection that is sure to impress both Draper James fans and pet owners alike.

One standout piece from the collection is the Mariner Stripe sweaters, perfect for matching with your furry friend on special occasions. Inspired by Witherspoon’s own pup Minnie, these sweaters are a must-have before they sell out, as they are sure to disappear quickly.

In addition to the sweaters, the tie waist romper from Draper James is a versatile and chic option for any summer outfit. Made from textured gingham dobby and featuring patch pockets, cuffed sleeves, and a removable self-tie belt, this romper is an instant outfit when paired with sandals or white sneakers.

Another great piece from the collection is the Riley midi shirtdress, a polished and stylish option for any summer event. Whether you’re heading to work, brunch, or a family dinner, this shirtdress can be dressed up or down with the right pair of shoes.

Overall, the collaboration between Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James and The Foggy Dog is a pawerful combination of style and functionality. If you’re looking to add a touch of Southern charm to your pet’s accessories or your own wardrobe, this collection is bound to have something that catches your eye. So don’t wait too long to snag your favorite pieces before they’re gone!