Reese Witherspoon caused quite a stir when she celebrated the 15th anniversary of the movie Legally Blonde by recreating some of the film’s most iconic looks back in 2016. The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself enjoying the sun while floating in a pool. Wearing a pink bikini, Reese flaunted her fabulous figure, which garnered a lot of attention and compliments from her fans.

Channeling her inner Elle Woods, Reese lounged on a blue lounger wearing a glittery pink bikini, embodying the girly-girl character she made so popular. With her toned legs and flat stomach on display, she looked stunning as she soaked up the sun’s rays. Her retro white-rimmed shades added a touch of glamour to her poolside look.

In her Instagram post, Reese captioned the photo with a quote from Legally Blonde, writing, “I’m able to recall hundreds of important details at the drop of a hat #LegallyBlonde.” The first Legally Blonde movie was released in 2001 and featured actors like Jennifer Coolidge, Luke Wilson, and Selma Blair. In 2003, the cast reunited for Legally Blonde 2, and now, a third installment of the franchise is in the works.

When The Daily Mail shared Reese’s bikini photo, fans couldn’t help but express their admiration for her. Many praised her timeless beauty and her impressive physique, especially considering that she is in her 40s and has two children. Reese’s portrayal of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde has made her a beloved character, and fans are eagerly awaiting her return in the upcoming movie.

Earlier this year, Reese Witherspoon hinted at the development of the third Legally Blonde movie. Although she didn’t reveal much, she expressed her excitement about working on the project and promised that Elle Woods would embark on another hero’s journey. With over 30 million followers on Instagram, Reese keeps her fans updated on her life, book club, role in The Morning Show, and her clothing brand, Draper James. Celebrity followers such as Jennifer Aniston, Salma Hayek, Justin Bieber, and Kate Upton are among those who enjoy Reese’s posts.