Kerry Katona recently shared that she hasn’t seen her eldest daughter, Molly, in almost a year. Molly, who is 22 years old and lives in Ireland with her father Brian McFadden, has a close relationship with both of her parents. Despite not seeing Molly in person for nearly a year, Kerry mentioned that they speak on the phone every day.

In her latest column for OK! magazine, Kerry expressed her excitement about Molly and her other daughter Lilly coming home for a visit. She mentioned that Lilly is doing well and has a good job in Ireland. Kerry is proud to see her children flourishing and believes that it’s their time to live their lives after she has done her part in parenting.

During a recent podcast appearance with Abbey Clancy, Kerry opened up about hitting rock bottom during her struggles with addiction, depression, and an abusive marriage. She shared a harrowing childhood memory of watching her mother slit her wrist, which became a turning point for her in seeking help and turning her life around in rehab.

Kerry admitted that she had thoughts of self-harm during her lowest moments but was motivated to seek help for the sake of her children. She shared that the experience of seeing her mother struggle made her realize the importance of not making her own daughters feel unloved or unwanted. Kerry got tattoos of Molly and Lilly’s names on her wrist as a reminder of her love for them and as a symbol of her commitment to their well-being.

After the emotional podcast conversation, Kerry clarified that she loves her mother dearly and credits her for shaping who she is today. She hopes that sharing her story will bring hope and inspiration to others who may be facing similar struggles.

Kerry’s journey of overcoming challenges and seeking help serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and seeking support when needed. Her story highlights the resilience and strength that can come from facing difficult times and choosing to prioritize healing and well-being.