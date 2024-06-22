General Hospital (GH) had quite the dramatic episode on Friday, June 21. Sam McCall played an audio file of Carly Spencer at a meeting, revealing some shocking information. Sam explained how she obtained leverage over Jason Morgan, but Carly was sympathetic towards Jason’s situation. However, Sam pointed out that the real victims were Jason’s kids and those who believed he was dead.

Meanwhile, Anna Devane pushed Jason to be patient while she gathered evidence during her date with Valentin Cassadine. Jason was later confronted by John, who demanded evidence related to Anna. Despite Jason’s efforts to convince John otherwise, he was threatened with Carly’s arrest if he didn’t comply.

As the drama unfolded, Finn found himself in a troubling situation at his apartment. Violet, his daughter, was unable to wake him up, leading to panic and concern. Tracy Quartermaine intervened and called paramedics, but it was revealed that Finn was simply passed out drunk. Tracy took Violet to stay with Brook Lynn and Chase, while she dealt with Finn’s situation.

On the other hand, Sam and Spinelli discussed the incriminating recording, with Sam reassuring Spinelli that Carly wouldn’t go to prison. The episode ended with Violet wanting to learn how to cook to help Finn feel better, while Chase and Brook Lynn tried to protect her from the situation.

Overall, the episode was filled with tension, drama, and unexpected twists.