In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn remained uncomfortable with Hope’s flirting, suspecting that it had something to do with Steffy. Hope continued to tease Finn, asking if he could make a girl’s dreams come true, while Finn questioned the authenticity of Hope’s migraines.

However, their conversation took a serious turn when Finn received a text about Sheila being released due to lack of evidence. Finn confessed that he didn’t believe Sheila was guilty of the murders and hoped she wouldn’t be found guilty. Despite this, both Hope and Finn agreed that they still didn’t trust Sheila.

Meanwhile, Steffy walked in on Ridge and Brooke’s intimate moment, which left her feeling uneasy. Ridge tried to convince Brooke to be the face of the Brooke’s Bedroom relaunch, and after some hesitation, Brooke agreed to model lingerie on a global stage.

Liam visited Steffy and discussed the upcoming fashion summit in Monte Carlo, as well as Finn’s involvement in Sheila’s questioning. Steffy was adamant that Sheila was responsible for Tom and Hollis’s deaths and believed she would pay for her crimes this time.

As tensions rise and conflicts brew, it’s clear that Sheila’s release will have a significant impact on the characters’ lives. Stay tuned for more drama and developments on The Bold and the Beautiful.