The 2028 Olympic Handoff Ceremony was an event to remember, starting with H.E.R. singing the National Anthem in Paris and setting the stage for the transition to Los Angeles. The Red Hot Chili Peppers brought high energy to Venice Beach with their performance of “Can’t Stop,” keeping the crowd on their feet.

Billie Eilish then took the stage in her signature oversized style, singing “Birds of a Feather” and creating a laid-back beach vibe with her music and set decor. The audience was captivated by her unique sound and relaxed presence.

As the excitement continued to build, Snoop Dogg made a memorable appearance, performing “Drop It Like It’s Hot” with a throwback to the early 2000s. The crowd went wild as Snoop brought his iconic style to the stage, accompanied by sand creations reminiscent of ancient Roman structures.

Dr. Dre joined Snoop on stage for a performance of “The Next Episode,” adding to the electric atmosphere of the handoff ceremony. The combination of these talented artists brought a mix of nostalgia and modern flair to the event, celebrating the transition from Paris to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympics.

Overall, the handoff ceremony was a perfect blend of music, culture, and excitement, showcasing the vibrant spirit of Los Angeles as it prepares to host the next Olympic Games. With memorable performances and a diverse lineup of artists, the ceremony set the stage for an incredible Olympic experience in 2028.