Hope Logan rejected Thomas Forrester’s marriage proposal once again, which didn’t come as a surprise to him. Thomas explained that he had to move on with Paris Buckingham since he knew Hope would never marry him. Although Thomas was heartbroken by Hope’s previous rejections, he claimed to have found love and happiness with Paris.

Meanwhile, Paris discussed Thomas’s relationship with Ridge and Brooke, with Ridge believing that Thomas and Paris’s relationship was genuine. Brooke, on the other hand, doubted Thomas’s feelings for Hope. Paris then expressed her frustration with Hope, but Thomas reassured her that Hope would find someone else to spend her life with.

At the hospital, Li Finnegan advised her son, Finn, to prioritize his family over everything else. She warned him about Sheila Sharpe and urged him to stay away from Hope, emphasizing the importance of his marriage to Steffy. However, Finn ignored her warnings and comforted Hope when he saw her upset about Thomas’s engagement.

Hope expressed her concerns about Thomas’s impulsive decisions and his feelings for her. Finn reassured her that Thomas was not good enough for her and predicted that someone better would come along and steal her heart. Their bond continued to strengthen, hinting at future complications.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Hope and Finn's relationship will develop further.