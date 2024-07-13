The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers recap reveals that Hope Logan found Steffy Forrester at the office and was surprised to learn she’d given her blessing to Thomas Forrester. Hope talked about needing to figure out why she wanted what she wanted, and Steffy was proud of her for untangling herself from a doomed relationship.

Steffy had a good feeling about Thomas and Paris Buckingham’s relationship, although Hope suggested the jury was still out on whether they would last. Hope mentioned that Brooke Logan helped her make sense of some things, leaving Steffy curious but reassured that it was nothing concerning her.

At the hospital, Finn stopped Li from walking past his office and was surprised to hear about Tom’s death at Il Giardino. Meanwhile, Jack discussed Poppy Nozawa and her connection to Bill Spencer. Poppy announced she had errands to run, and Bill prepared for a tax code meeting.

At Il Giardino, Hollis and Deacon Sharpe acknowledged the flickering lights and decided to have a beer together later. Sheila read a news story about Tom before speaking with Hollis, who found out something important about Tom’s death. Sheila insisted it was a simple overdose and told Hollis to throw Tom’s bag away.

As the power went out, Hollis discovered something in Tom’s backpack and was approached by a mysterious figure. The next day, Finn bumped into Hope at Forrester Creations and discussed Thomas. Steffy called Deputy Chief Bradley Baker about the overdose at Il Giardino.

At home, Deacon waited for Sheila, who assured him she wouldn’t let anyone take their life away. Sheila entered Il Giardino and found Hollis on the floor, calling Deacon for help. Unfortunately, Sheila discovered that Hollis was dead.

The shocking event will kick off a new phase of the storyline on B&B. The aftermath of Hollis’ death will bring more chaos to the lives of the characters. Stay tuned to CDL for more Bold and the Beautiful updates and spoilers.