The Young and the Restless episode on Thursday, August 1, showed Sharon Newman opening the door to Nick Newman and expressing surprise that she forgot he was coming over. Sharon admitted she stopped taking her medication because she didn’t like how it made her feel, leading to a gentle intervention from Mariah Copeland and Faith Newman. Sharon confessed to seeing visions of Cassie Newman and agreed to make a doctor’s appointment to address her issues.

Meanwhile, at Society, Daniel Romalotti Jr. agreed to help Summer Newman find the perfect house but expressed concerns about her push for sole custody. Summer was willing to turn to Victor Newman for help if needed, causing Daniel to worry about another Newman-Abbott feud. Summer later confided in Chance Chancellor about her fears and received a pep talk from him.

Back at the Newman ranch, Lily Winters updated Devon Hamilton-Winters on Victor going after Abbott-Chancellor. Lily admitted to pretending to go along with Billy’s plans to keep him close and protect the company. Devon speculated that Victor might be trying to provoke Billy into making a reckless move. Lily informed Billy about Victor’s intentions, leaving him determined to protect Abbott-Chancellor.

As the drama unfolds on The Young and the Restless, viewers can expect more chaos and twists in the coming episodes. Stay tuned for more updates and predictions on the show’s latest developments. For all the hottest spoilers, news, and updates on The Young and the Restless, make sure to follow CDL for all your Y&R needs.