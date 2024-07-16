Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut, The Deb, is set to premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival despite facing allegations of being “buried” by producers. The news was announced by festival organizers, who revealed that the film will be the closing night feature on September 15 at Roy Thomson Hall as part of the Gala program.

Wilson recently took to social media to express her gratitude for the opportunity to showcase her film at the prestigious festival. She thanked TIFF for selecting a film that is close to her heart and one that she fought hard to make as a first-time female director. In response to a follower’s question about overcoming the roadblocks, Wilson credited her cast, crew, and her team at WME and Screen Australia for their support.

The Pitch Perfect star previously spoke out about the alleged misconduct on set by the producers, including inappropriate behavior towards the lead actress and embezzlement of funds from the film’s budget. Despite facing backlash and threats, Wilson remained steadfast in her resolve to speak out against unethical behavior in the industry.

In addition to her directorial debut, Wilson also shared behind-the-scenes photos from filming on her Instagram Story, inviting anyone who can help save her original musical to reach out to her. This is not the first time Wilson has called out individuals in the entertainment industry, as she detailed her experiences with Sacha Baron Cohen in her memoir, Rebel Rising.

Wilson’s accusations against Cohen were met with a denial from his representative, who cited evidence contradicting her claims. Despite the controversy, Wilson remained determined to share her truth and stand up against bullying and unethical behavior.

As The Deb gears up for its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Wilson’s resilience and dedication to her craft continue to shine through. The film’s inclusion in the festival lineup is a testament to Wilson’s talent and perseverance in the face of adversity. Fans and audiences can look forward to experiencing Wilson’s vision on the big screen and celebrating the culmination of her hard work and creativity.