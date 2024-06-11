Rebel Wilson’s Balmain Penthouse Listed for $2.3M

Rebel Wilson has decided to sell her two-bedroom penthouse apartment in Sydney for $2.3 million. She originally purchased the property for $1.88 million in 2015. The apartment, located in the heritage listed Lever Brothers soap factory, will be auctioned on June 22. Wilson has enlisted the help of Cobden & Hayson agents Anna Wilson and Matthew Hayson to handle the sale.

The apartment spans two levels and offers 130sqm of living space, complete with two balconies and a rooftop terrace. The upper level kitchen features Carrara quartz stone benchtops and a breakfast bar, with breathtaking views of the CBD skyline and Anzac bridge.

The entry level of the unit includes two bedrooms, a study space, and a master bedroom with a walk-in robe and ensuite. Additionally, the building’s double security parking garage has a charging station for electric vehicles.

Wilson made a significant profit from the sale of her Sydney Harbour home in 2022. She purchased the Balmain penthouse for $3.76 million in 2015 and later renovated it with architect Paul O’Connor. The property was previously owned by author Peter Carey before Wilson acquired it.

In April, Wilson announced the sale of her home, expressing gratitude to her followers on Instagram. The new owners of the penthouse are Nick Smart, the founder of perfume distribution company Agence de Parfum, and his husband Todd Graham, a pet food entrepreneur. Wilson expressed her fondness for the property and wished the new buyers well.