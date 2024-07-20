Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce has been going on for almost a decade, and the reason behind this prolonged battle seems to be the bitterness between the two. Sources have revealed that both parties are unwilling to let go of this bitterness, which has caused the legal issues to drag on for so many years. The couple’s romance reportedly turned sour, leading to a situation that was not healthy for anyone involved. Despite expectations for them to settle things and move on, the bitterness seems to have taken over.

Reports suggest that disagreements played a significant role in their marriage, with their differences accumulating over time. This has not only been challenging for the couple but also for their children. Divorce, especially one as high-profile as this one, can be tough on the entire family. However, it is mentioned that both Brad and Angelina care deeply about their children, who have been caught in the middle of this ongoing legal battle.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began dating in 2004 and got married in 2014 after almost a decade together. Their split came two years later when Angelina filed for divorce. Despite being declared legally single in 2019, their legal issues have persisted, mainly revolving around disputes over their assets. One of the most contentious issues in their divorce has been the abuse allegations made by Angelina against Brad. Court documents from 2022 revealed that Angelina accused Brad of physically assaulting her on a plane in 2016, as well as choking one of their children and hitting another during the same incident.

Brad Pitt has vehemently denied these abuse allegations, and both parties have chosen to remain silent on the matter publicly. Recently, most of their children have dropped Pitt from their surnames, opting to use only “Jolie.” This decision reflects the impact of the ongoing divorce battle on the family dynamics.

In cases of domestic violence, it is essential to seek help. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support. It is crucial to prioritize safety and well-being in such challenging situations.