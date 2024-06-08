Will Smith’s Mysterious Companion Resurfaces: A Double of His Wife Jada Pinkett?

Two years after the infamous slap incident at the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith is back in the spotlight with the release of his new movie. “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” is the fourth installment of the franchise and is set to hit theaters this summer.

As part of the film’s promotion, the American actor has been making appearances in various cities. Recently, he attended a premiere in Madrid filled with laughter and jokes, and now he has stolen the spotlight at the Miami premiere, where he was accompanied by a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Jada Pinkett.

Last Wednesday, Will Smith showed up in all white and was seen once again with this mysterious woman whose identity remains unknown. She has already been dubbed as a double of his ex-wife, as reported by the Daily Mail. This figure was seen among the actor’s entourage at the Silver Spot Cinemas in the city.

Speculations have once again arisen due to the physical similarities between the two women: both sporting shaved heads. On this occasion, the enigmatic woman was dressed in sheer fabrics and animal print patterns.

In light of this, other media outlets, such as Page Six, have reached out to the actor’s representatives to clarify the situation. However, no response has been received thus far, indicating a reluctance to comment on the matter.

This is not the first time they have been seen together at an event. Last December, they were spotted at an event during Art Basel, also in Miami. While he exited the venue first, she was seen following closely behind.

After being photographed, both, along with some friends, were spotted heading to Pizzeria Lucali in Miami Beach, as reported by witnesses. “The group of 10 was seen at the restaurant having a great time, enjoying pizza and laughing,” they shared.

Following these two encounters with the press, the mysterious woman has been labeled as Jada Pinkett’s double. This has garnered significant attention, especially after the actress announced her separation from the actor in 2016, leading to a public fallout. This, coupled with her remarks regarding the incident at the 2022 Oscars, has only fueled more speculation.