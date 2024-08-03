Reality TV star Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird has recently made headlines as she seeks a divorce from her husband, Josh Efird. The couple, who have been married for six years, officially split in July and Lauryn filed for divorce on Thursday. Court documents obtained by ET reveal that they have agreed to share joint custody of their four children – Ella, Bentley, Sylus, and Stella. They have also decided to equally divide the expenses of their kids, with neither party receiving child support or alimony.

As part of the divorce agreement, Josh, who is 28 years old, has two months to move out of the family home, which Lauryn will be taking over. Lauryn, who is 24 years old, is best known for appearing on her family’s reality shows, including the recent season of “Mama June: Family Crisis.” The show has been focusing on the tragic death of Lauryn’s older sister, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who passed away at the age of 29 in December 2023 after battling cancer.

In a recent interview with ET, Lauryn opened up about Anna’s final days, describing how she struggled to breathe due to the cancer compressing her organs. Despite the devastating loss, Lauryn and her family, including her sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, are dedicated to keeping Anna’s memory alive.

The news of Lauryn and Josh’s divorce comes as a shock to fans, who have been following the family’s journey on reality TV. While the couple has not publicly commented on the reason for their split, it is clear that they are focused on co-parenting their children and moving forward with their lives.

