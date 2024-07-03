Jeana Keough, known for her appearance on the “Real Housewives of Orange County,” recently faced criticism from her daughter, Kara Keough, for using heavy filters on her Instagram photos. The 68-year-old reality TV star posted a selfie with a noticeable filter that smoothed out her skin, removed wrinkles, and enhanced her features. Kara publicly called out her mom, asking her to take down the filtered photo.

In response to her daughter’s request, Jeana re-uploaded the original, unedited selfie she took with Chip McAllister, another reality TV alum. Fans and followers applauded Jeana for sharing the unfiltered picture, praising her natural beauty and authenticity. Many expressed their preference for the unedited version, emphasizing the importance of being true to oneself.

Despite the positive feedback on the unfiltered photo, this is not the first time Jeana Keough has been called out for using heavy filters on her social media posts. In a previous incident with former co-star Vicki Gunvalson, fans noticed the stark difference between Gunvalson’s natural-looking selfie and Keough’s heavily edited one. Jeana has admitted to enjoying filters in her photos, acknowledging her friend’s love for editing and filters in some of her posts.

Jeana Keough rose to fame as one of the original cast members of “RHOC” when the reality TV series premiered in 2006. She appeared on the show for five seasons, gaining a following for her role on the popular franchise. Despite facing criticism for her use of filters, Jeana continues to share glimpses of her life on social media, showcasing both edited and unedited versions of herself.

In a world where social media often portrays unrealistic standards of beauty, Jeana Keough’s decision to share unfiltered photos highlights the importance of embracing one’s natural self. By listening to her daughter’s feedback and posting the original selfie, Jeana sets an example of authenticity and self-acceptance for her followers. As fans continue to support her real and unedited photos, Jeana’s transparency serves as a reminder that true beauty comes from within, beyond the confines of filters and editing tools.