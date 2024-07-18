The stars of The Real Housewives of New Jersey broke tradition by not coming together for a reunion special after the season finale. Instead, they gathered for a watch party at Rails Steakhouse in New Jersey. The cast was divided into two groups due to their fractured relationships, particularly between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

Andy Cohen, who usually hosts the reunion specials, was not in attendance. The decision to forego the reunion was made after producers saw the final cut of the season finale, which was described as a dramatic and epic event similar to a “Last Supper” for the housewives.

Despite not having a reunion, Bravo has plans for alternative programming to fill the void. The decision not to have a reunion was based on the significant divisions within the cast and the lack of resolution seen in the season finale.

Melissa Gorga, in an interview before the season premiere, expressed that she has reached a point of no return with Teresa Giudice. She mentioned that she fought for the family for many years but realized it was not worth it. As for the future of RHONJ, Gorga stated that she trusts Bravo’s decisions and will deal with whatever changes come in the next season.

The season 14 trailer teased another explosive table fight, setting the tone for the drama that unfolded throughout the season. The cast’s gathering for the watch party at Rails Steakhouse mirrored the dramatic events seen in the finale.

Overall, the decision to skip the reunion special provided a unique twist to the typical Real Housewives format, leaving fans eager to see what Bravo has in store for future episodes. The unconventional approach taken by the network and the cast added a layer of intrigue to the season’s conclusion. Viewers can catch The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo, with episodes streaming on Peacock the next day.