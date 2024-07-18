The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast recently gathered for a watch party at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, N.J. instead of a traditional reunion for Season 14. The cast members were divided into two rooms, with Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, and “friend” Jennifer Fessler in one room.

The watch party is set to air as a special on August 11, following the season finale. Gorga, who is currently not on speaking terms with her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, expressed her hopes for changes ahead of Season 15. She mentioned that there have been some toxic dynamics within the cast and that certain members have been playing dirty behind the scenes.

Despite the drama, Gorga is open to whatever decisions Bravo makes regarding the show. She emphasized that she has a strong relationship with the series and will deal with any cast changes when the time comes. Giudice also confirmed that she is not leaving the show and will continue to be a part of it as long as Bravo wants her to stay.

Both Gorga and Giudice hinted at the possibility of some sort of reunion happening before the watch party airs. While it may not be a full-blown reunion, fans can expect to see the cast members coming together to address the events of the season.

As the drama-filled season comes to a close, fans are eagerly anticipating the watch party special and any updates on the future of the show. Despite the tensions and conflicts among the cast, it seems like the Real Housewives of New Jersey will continue to deliver the drama and entertainment that viewers have come to expect.