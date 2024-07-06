Alexia Nepola, one of the stars of ‘Real Housewives of Miami,’ has been dropping hints about a potential reunion with her estranged husband, Todd Nepola. The 57-year-old reality TV personality recently shared her travel adventures in Madrid on Instagram, indicating that Todd might have joined her on the trip.

Despite Todd filing for divorce just a few months ago, Alexia seems to be open to the idea of reconciling with him. In a surprising revelation, she mentioned that they still have a physical relationship and are working on their issues through couples therapy. Alexia expressed her deep love for Todd and her desire to make things work, despite the challenges of being in the public eye.

The couple’s relationship has been a rollercoaster of emotions, from Todd filing for divorce due to their marriage being “irretrievably broken” to Alexia’s heartbreak and shock over the decision. However, their recent interactions suggest that there might be hope for a reconciliation.

While Todd has remained silent about their separation and possible reunion, Alexia has been candid about her feelings and intentions. She shared that they are both committed to working on their relationship and overcoming the obstacles that led to their initial split.

The journey of Alexia and Todd’s relationship serves as a reminder that love and forgiveness can transcend even the most challenging circumstances. Despite facing public scrutiny and personal struggles, the couple is willing to put in the effort to rebuild their connection and find happiness together.

As fans eagerly await updates on the status of Alexia and Todd’s relationship, it’s clear that their story is far from over. Whether they ultimately decide to reconcile or part ways for good, their journey highlights the complexities of love, forgiveness, and second chances in the world of reality TV.