Ray Kington has recently been named as the new General Manager of Radio Goulburn Pty Ltd, which is a part of the Capital Network. This network includes popular regional radio stations like Eagle FM, GN FM, and Kix Country Goulburn. With decades of experience in the broadcasting industry, Kington has worked in various roles such as on-air personality, sales, and management for different radio stations across Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland.

Kington’s appointment comes after the departure of Josh Matthews, who is leaving to pursue a career in the legal field. Starting on Monday, 8th July 2024, Kington is set to bring his wealth of knowledge and expertise to Radio Goulburn. His extensive background in radio operations and management is expected to contribute to the continued success and growth of the station.

Throughout his career, Kington has demonstrated a strong passion for the radio industry and a dedication to delivering quality content to listeners. His leadership skills and strategic vision are likely to drive Radio Goulburn towards new heights in terms of audience engagement and market reach.

As the new General Manager, Kington will oversee the day-to-day operations of Radio Goulburn and work closely with the team to ensure that the station maintains its reputation as a leading broadcaster in the region. With his proven track record of success in the industry, employees and listeners alike can expect exciting developments and innovative programming under his leadership.

Overall, Kington’s appointment signals a new chapter for Radio Goulburn, and his arrival is anticipated to bring fresh perspectives and initiatives to the station. His appointment reflects the station’s commitment to excellence and its determination to remain at the forefront of the regional radio landscape. With Kington at the helm, Radio Goulburn is poised for a promising future filled with growth and success.