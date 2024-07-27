Ramona Singer is facing criticism from fans after making negative comments about New Jersey in her recent Instagram post. The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star posted a selfie on Friday night expressing her disbelief at being in New Jersey rather than in more upscale locations like the Hamptons or Aspen.

In her caption, Singer compared New Jersey to places like Aspen and Capri, implying that it was a less desirable location. She also shared her surprise at spending time in the Garden State on her Instagram Story, joking about the unexpected turn of events.

While some fans, including “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, defended the state and praised its qualities, many others criticized Singer for her condescending remarks. Some fans called her pretentious and accused her of flaunting her wealth in a disrespectful manner.

Despite the backlash, Singer has not responded to the criticism. Born and raised in New York, her comments about New Jersey have landed her in hot water with fans. This is not the first time Singer has faced controversy, as she was recently fired from “RHONY” after making racially insensitive remarks during the filming of Season 13.

Singer’s insensitive comments about New Jersey have sparked a debate among fans about elitism and classism in the world of reality TV. Some argue that her remarks reflect a sense of superiority and snobbery, while others defend her right to express her opinions freely.

Overall, Singer’s comments have ignited a conversation about stereotypes and prejudices against certain regions, highlighting the importance of sensitivity and respect when discussing different locations and cultures. It remains to be seen whether Singer will address the backlash and apologize for her divisive remarks.