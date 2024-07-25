Michelle Obama’s approach to parenting Malia and Sasha while in the White House was characterized by strictness and a focus on instilling independence and confidence in her daughters. The former First Lady emphasized the importance of her girls being stand-up young people and maintaining their individuality despite the public scrutiny that comes with being the children of a former president.

During a podcast interview with Melinda French Gates, Michelle highlighted the need for clear boundaries and the girls to “come correct” in navigating the demands of public life. She made it clear that her goal was not to create mini-mes or to fulfill any personal void through her children, but rather to raise them to be smart, confident, and independent individuals.

Malia and Sasha were just 10 and 7 years old, respectively, when their family moved into the White House in 2009. Michelle stressed the importance of the girls learning to balance unwanted attention with politeness and build their own lives in the spotlight without being consumed by it. She wanted them to be prepared to manage their lives independently, even while living in a house with butlers, maids, and florists.

Now young adults, Malia and Sasha have continued to pursue their academic and personal goals. Sasha, who recently turned 23, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California, while Malia graduated from Harvard University with a degree in visual and environmental studies. The sisters currently reside together in Los Angeles, showcasing their independence and strong sibling bond.

Michelle Obama’s parenting style reflects her commitment to raising her daughters to be resilient, confident, and independent individuals, even in the unique circumstances of growing up in the White House. The lessons she imparted to Malia and Sasha have clearly shaped them into the accomplished young women they are today.