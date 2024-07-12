Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood was taken to the hospital this week due to a severe infection. Reports say that he needed emergency medical treatment and was placed in intensive care. Fortunately, he is now on the road to recovery, but he has had to cancel the remaining shows on his tour as advised by his doctors.

A spokesperson for the 52-year-old musician stated that Jonny became seriously ill from an infection that required immediate hospitalization, including time in intensive care. The medical team overseeing his care has instructed him to cancel all engagements until he has fully recovered. As a result, The Smile tour in Europe scheduled for August has been called off.

Fans of Jonny Greenwood and Radiohead have been sending their well wishes for his speedy recovery. Many have expressed their concern and hope for his quick return to health. Jonny is not only known for his work with Radiohead and The Smile but also for his film scoring, having received an Oscar nomination for his work on various movies.

The Smile, a band that Jonny is a part of, has a sound that has been compared to Radiohead but with influences from Krautrock and jazz. They have achieved success with two top 10 albums in the UK. The cancellation of their upcoming shows in Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, and Poland has been confirmed, with refunds being offered to ticket holders.

Radiohead, formed over three decades ago, gained worldwide recognition with their debut single “Creep” in 1992. The band’s music has resonated with audiences globally and has solidified their place in the music industry. Despite the setback with Jonny’s health, fans are hopeful for his full recovery and eagerly await his return to the stage.