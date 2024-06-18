Rachel Lindsay, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, recently opened up about her post-breakup journey after splitting with ex-husband Bryan Abasolo. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Rachel shared how her friends and family have been her rock during this challenging time. She expressed gratitude for their support and how they have helped her recharge.

Rachel mentioned that she doesn’t have family in LA, so her friends have been instrumental in providing comfort and companionship. They have taken her on trips, spent cozy nights in with her, and lent a listening ear when she needed to vent. Additionally, Rachel has made an effort to spend more time with her family to seek solace and find joy in happier times.

During this healing process, Rachel has also discovered the importance of self-care activities. She recently partnered with Clairol for their House Calls summer campaign, where she shared how changing her hair color has been a transformative experience as she steps into the summer season feeling good about herself.

Despite the challenges of her breakup, Rachel remains grateful for the supportive people in her life. She emphasized the significance of having a strong support system during times of need and how it has helped her navigate this chapter of her life with grace and resilience.

In the months following her divorce from Bryan Abasolo, Rachel has taken the time to self-reflect and prioritize her own well-being. She acknowledged the importance of being honest with herself and identifying what she needs to move forward in a positive direction. Through introspection and open communication with herself, Rachel is focusing on personal growth and setting intentions for her future.

As Rachel continues on her journey of healing and self-discovery, she is grateful for the love and support of her friends and family. Their unwavering presence has been a source of comfort and strength as she navigates the complexities of post-breakup life. With a renewed sense of self-care and a deep appreciation for the people in her life, Rachel is embracing this new chapter with resilience and optimism.