Rachel Leviss recently opened up about her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars on her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue. She revealed that she misses her friendships with all of her former pals in a strange way, despite the falling out she had with the VPR gang after her broken engagement with James Kennedy. Rachel specifically mentioned missing her friendship with Scheana Shay, recalling fond memories of traveling to San Diego and hanging out with Scheana and her daughter.

Additionally, Rachel joked about missing Lala Kent’s feisty energy and mentioned a good moment she had with Katie Maloney in Palm Springs. She admitted that she didn’t prioritize those friendships, which she believes is why they didn’t develop further. However, Rachel made it clear that she does not miss James Kennedy.

While Rachel did not mention whether she misses Tom Sandoval or Ariana Madix, she has been vocal about her negative feelings towards them on her podcast. She even filed a revenge porn lawsuit against the former couple, accusing them of turning her into an unwilling porn star. Tom and Ariana have denied these allegations and have asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit.

During the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion, Tom expressed his disbelief at Rachel’s actions, especially coming after Ariana. He questioned her motives and stated that it was insane for her to target Ariana. Ariana, on her part, expressed confusion and stated that she had never done anything to Rachel.

Overall, Rachel Leviss’ reflections on her former co-stars shed light on the complexities of relationships in the reality TV world and the challenges of maintaining friendships amidst drama and controversy.