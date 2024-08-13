Pokémon fans around the world are mourning the loss of voice actress Rachael Lillis, who passed away at the age of 46 after battling breast cancer. Lillis, known for her iconic roles as Misty and Jessie in the beloved anime series, had lent her voice to over 400 episodes and films from 1997 to 2015.

Her former castmate Veronica Taylor, who voiced Ash Ketchum, shared the heartbreaking news of Rachael’s passing on Monday, August 12. In an emotional Instagram post, Veronica paid tribute to Rachael’s talent and bright spirit, highlighting her unforgettable performances as Misty and Jessie.

Rachael’s family, friends, and fans are devastated by the loss of such a talented and beloved voice actress. Her sister Laurie Orr, who provided updates on Rachael’s health through a GoFundMe page, revealed that Rachael’s condition had worsened in the past week, leading to her unexpected passing on the evening of Saturday, August 10.

Despite the sadness and grief that Rachael’s passing has brought, her loved ones are finding comfort in the memories of her laughter, kindness, and incredible talent. As they come to terms with their loss, they are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from fans and well-wishers around the world.

A memorial to celebrate Rachael’s life and legacy is being planned for the future, allowing family, friends, and fans to come together to honor her memory and pay their respects. In the meantime, they are taking this time to grieve in private and remember the light that Rachael brought into the world through her voice and her performances.

Rachael’s passing is a reminder of the impact that she had on the lives of those who knew her and the fans who loved her work. Her voice may no longer be with us, but her spirit will live on through the characters she brought to life and the hearts she touched along the way. Rest in peace, Rachael Lillis, you will be deeply missed.