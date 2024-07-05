The Despicable Me series has made a comeback with its fourth installment this week. The movie features the beloved minions causing chaos, a cute new member joining Gru’s family, and a fresh villain to spice things up. In addition to this, Eddie Murphy is making a return to the big screen as detective Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop.

Despicable Me 4 has been highly anticipated by fans of the animated franchise. The previous movies have been a huge hit with audiences of all ages, thanks to the lovable characters, hilarious antics, and heartwarming moments. With the addition of a new villain in the fourth installment, fans can expect even more excitement and laughter.

On the other hand, Eddie Murphy’s return to the Beverly Hills Cop series has also generated a lot of buzz. The actor’s portrayal of Axel Foley in the original movies was iconic, and fans are excited to see him reprise the role once again. With Murphy’s signature humor and charm, Beverly Hills Cop is sure to be a hit with both old fans and new audiences.

As the entertainment industry continues to churn out sequels and reboots, it’s always exciting to see familiar characters and stories return to the screen. Whether you’re a fan of animated comedies like Despicable Me or classic action films like Beverly Hills Cop, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the movies. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and get ready for a wild ride with these upcoming films.