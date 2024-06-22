Queen Camilla is reportedly limiting King Charles’ interaction with Prince Harry, as she allegedly dislikes Harry and wants to protect Charles from getting stressed during his cancer treatment. A source claims that Camilla is trying to limit their interaction because of the strained relationship between Harry and other members of the royal family, including William and Camilla herself.

The relationship between Harry and Charles has been strained since Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020. Harry’s remarks about his family in his tell-all book, Spare, have reportedly angered Camilla. She was said to be furious when a docuseries came out, and saddened by what was said about her in Harry’s book.

Harry’s comments about his stepmother and the role she played in his parents’ marriage seem to have deeply affected Camilla. The source claims that Charles finds criticism of Camilla unforgivable, and Harry’s remarks have made it difficult for the king to forgive him. This has resulted in a fractured relationship between father and son, with Charles reportedly feeling that Harry’s comments have painted Camilla as the villain in the story.

Despite Charles holding out hope of salvaging his relationship with Harry, the source suggests that it may not be easy for him to forgive Harry for the hurtful things he said. This has led to a situation where Harry did not see his father during his visit to the U.K. in May, further highlighting the strained relationship between the two.

Overall, the dynamics within the royal family continue to be complex and fraught with tension, especially when it comes to the relationship between Prince Harry, King Charles, and Queen Camilla. The fallout from Harry’s departure from the royal family and his subsequent comments about his family members have left deep wounds that may take time to heal, if they ever do.