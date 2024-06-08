Top 10 Must-Watch Movies on Netflix Argentina This Weekend – June 8 and 9

This weekend on June 8 and 9, Netflix offers an unmissable selection of movies perfect for enjoying in the comfort of your own home. From thrilling thrillers to heartwarming dramas and hilarious comedies, the streaming platform has something for everyone. Here is the ranking of the top 10 selected movies that you can’t afford to miss, ideal for a marathon or simply relaxing with a good story.

1. **Los colores del mal: Rojo (2024)**

Genre: Suspense/Drama

Synopsis: When a girl’s body washes up on a beach, a prosecutor joins the victim’s mother in a passionate search for the truth. Duration: 1hr 52min.

2. **Transformers: el despertar de las bestias (2023)**

Genre: Action/Science Fiction

Synopsis: During the 1990s, the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons join the existing battle on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Duration: 2hr 7min.

3. **Sing 2 ¡Ven y Canta de Nuevo! (2021)**

Genre: Children’s/Musical

Synopsis: Buster Moon and his cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage show in the entertainment world’s capital. Duration: 1hr 50min.

4. **Atlas (2024)**

Genre: Science Fiction/Action

Synopsis: A brilliant data analyst who deeply distrusts AI discovers it may be her only hope when a mission to capture a rogue robot goes awry. Duration: 2hrs.

5. **Sangre fría (2023)**

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Synopsis: A man gets stranded while driving during a dangerous blizzard. Trapped in his car, he soon finds himself in a fight for survival against the deadly cold and the beast stalking him. Duration: 1hr 28min.

6. **La era de hielo 3: el origen de los dinosaurios (2009)**

Genre: Adventure/Comedy

Synopsis: Manny the mammoth and Diego the saber-toothed tiger embark on a rescue mission to save Sid the sloth from an angry mother tyrannosaurus. Duration: 1hr 34min.

7. **La era del hielo: choque de mundos (2016)**

Genre: Children’s/Adventure

Synopsis: Manny the mammoth begins to worry when his daughter Morita announces her engagement, and Sid the sloth volunteers to plan the wedding. Duration: 1hr 40min.

8. **Un lugar seguro 2 (2024)**

Genre: Drama

Synopsis: A man and his son face new beginnings after a tragedy but struggle to fill the void left by a beloved wife and mother. Duration: 1hr 39min.

9. **Biónicos (2024)**

Genre: Action/Adventure

Synopsis: In a dystopian future where robotic prosthetics redefine sports, two sisters compete in long jump, but their rivalry leads them down a sinister path. Duration: 1hr 50min.

10. **El vendedor de ilusiones: el caso de Generación Zoe (2024)**

Genre: Documentary/From Argentina

Synopsis: This documentary narrates the rise and fall of Generación Zoe, a promising spiritual coaching network that could be hiding the most unusual scam. Duration: 1hr 47min.

Don’t miss out on these fantastic films available on Netflix Argentina this weekend!