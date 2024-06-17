Rosé, the talented and influential K-pop star from Korea and New Zealand, has recently been named as the Global Brand Ambassador for PUMA. This collaboration will see Rosé bringing her unique vision and voice to PUMA’s global campaigns and storytelling. Her role as an ambassador will focus on highlighting PUMA’s iconic silhouettes and supporting the “Rewrite the Classics” program, which aims to bring the brand’s timeless franchises to a new generation.

Expressing her excitement about joining the PUMA family, Rosé shared, “I am so excited to join the PUMA family. I cannot wait for my fans to join my next chapter with PUMA.” As she kicks off her partnership with PUMA, Rosé will be styling the iconic low-top PUMA Palermo in her own distinctive way. Throughout the collaboration, she will also be involved in promoting other classic franchises in PUMA’s Sportstyle category.

Maria Valdes, the Chief Product Officer for PUMA, expressed her enthusiasm about working with Rosé, highlighting the K-pop star’s significant influence on music, fashion, and culture globally. Valdes mentioned that Rosé’s unique perspective will be instrumental in amplifying PUMA’s “Rewrite the Classics” program and celebrating franchises like Palermo and Speedcat. The PUMA team is looking forward to achieving great things together with Rosé.

Known for her rock star persona and musical talents, Rosé discovered her passion for music at a young age. Her debut album ‘R’ in 2021, featuring the hit single “On the Ground,” broke records on YouTube and earned her prestigious awards like the Hanteo Music Award and a Mnet Asian Music Award. Rosé’s achievements also include being the first solo artist and group member to top the Billboard Global 200 chart.

With her remarkable influence and unique perspective, Rosé is set to make a significant impact as PUMA’s Global Brand Ambassador. Fans can expect exciting collaborations and innovative campaigns that showcase Rosé’s creativity and style. Stay tuned for what this dynamic partnership will bring to the world of fashion and music.