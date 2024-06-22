Parisians are criticizing Bianca Censori for her revealing outfits in Paris. Many young Parisians find her behavior to be concerning and disrespectful. There are concerns about Kanye West’s influence over Censori, with her family worrying that she is being exploited to promote West’s Yeezy Porn venture, which could potentially harm their marriage.

Recently, Censori was spotted in Paris wearing a highly revealing outfit made entirely of tape. This outfit, worn to a birthday dinner, received criticism from some Parisians who described it as “worrying.” They also expressed concerns about Kanye West’s publicity stunts and the influence they may have on young people.

One 20-year-old linguist, Sarra Sean, mentioned that while Censori is free to dress as she pleases, the behavior is still perceived as strange, especially given Kanye West’s recent controversial statements. Another 18-year-old student, San Zaya, emphasized the need for celebrities like Censori and West to set a good example for their followers.

Following a similar incident in Italy, where Censori’s racy style caused outrage, there were speculations that she might face charges of public indecency. However, in Paris, legal experts believe that she is unlikely to face arrest due to the city’s more lenient attitude towards fashion choices.

Censori’s family is reportedly concerned about Kanye West’s plans to start an adult film business, fearing that it may harm their marriage. They worry that West is using Censori as a billboard to promote sexual indecency, a move that they find appalling and worrying.

Recently, Bianca Censori and Kanye West were seen having a tense exchange in Paris after attending a fashion show. The couple appeared distant from each other, with West hiding his face while Censori stood before him. Following what seemed to be an argument, West left the area alone without his wife, raising further speculation about the state of their relationship.