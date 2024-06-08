Documentary ‘Buena Vista Social Club’ to be Screened at the Cinematograph

Compay Segundo, Ibrahim Ferrer, Eliades Ochoa, Omara Portuondo, Rubén González, Cachao, and other artists participate in this film that will be screened at the cinema in the Municipal Arts Center.

Taking advantage of the activities of Music Day, this Saturday, June 8, at the Cinematograph Marco Lugo of the Municipal Arts Center, at 6:00 p.m., the documentary “Buena Vista Social Club” (1999), directed by Wim Wenders, will be screened. Genuine and humble musicians like Compay Segundo, Ibrahim Ferrer, Eliades Ochoa, Omara Portuondo, Rubén González, Cachao, and a long list of participants in this film are seen recording in the old Egrem studios, to later appear walking through the streets of Havana and New York, narrating their pasts and marveling like children at the new surprises that destiny had in store for them. The talent and charisma of these Cuban musicians exceeded all expectations when they were approached to do recording sessions documented by a film, generating great worldwide recognition for these endearing musicians, which can be seen as an act of justice in the final stage of some of their lives. With a retro sound that takes us back to the times when Cuban music was experiencing one of its best moments, songs like Chan Chan, Dos Gardenias, Cienfuegos (Tiene su Guaguancó), Candela, Chanchullo, or Quizás, Quizás, Quizás, relived once again in this documentary to delight us. The film will be screened in its original language, Spanish, with free admission and limited capacity. The doors of the MAC located in front of Plazuela Machado will open 20 minutes before for the entry of the viewers.