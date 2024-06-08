prominent-getrennt-staffel-3-wer-muss-die-villa-verlassen

Prominent Getrennt Season 3: Who Has to Leave the Villa?

The wait is finally over: Since April 3rd, the brand new season of “Prominent Getrennt” has been airing! We reveal which couples will be leaving the Villa of the Exes. In this reality show, everything revolves around relationships! Specifically, former couples who work through their past in a luxurious villa in Cape Town and can win up to 100,000 euros in various competitions with other ex-couples. The first episode is already filled with a mix of intense emotions, drama, and heart-wrenching moments – an absolute must-watch for trash TV enthusiasts!

Just before the semi-finals, Mike and Michelle have to say goodbye to the show. In the challenge “please calm down”, they needed over 16 minutes – more than any other ex-couples. The remaining couples in the semi-finals are Melina and Tim, Sandra and Tommy, and Chiara and Lukas. The upcoming game “Drive the car, but not too far” challenges the participants to place letter balls with a golf cart and answer questions correctly. No couple managed to complete the game perfectly, possibly also due to the reverse instructions the women had to give to the men. Sandra and Tommy handled the task the best and secured their place in the finals early on. Despite their success, they repeatedly verbally attacked each other during the game.

In the semi-finals, Chiara and Lukas, as well as Melina and Tim, face the challenge of a paddle game. The task is to collect balls from SUP boards using catching nets. Unfortunately, both teams do not show a particularly strong performance. In the end, Melina and Tim manage to be slightly faster, earning Chiara and Lukas the third place. Nevertheless, Lukas is proud of the collaboration with his ex-girlfriend Chiara, as they successfully collected all the balls together.

The third season of “Prominent Getrennt” was full of emotions, tears, and drama. Some ex-couples often clashed, while others were able to work well together. In the decisive duel, Melina and Tim showed that teamwork pays off. They kept their cool as they stacked wooden cubes with a board between their legs. Initially, Sandra and Tommy seemed to have the victory in the bag, but a quick glance at their competition caused their wobbly tower to collapse just before the finish line. In the end, Melina and Tim celebrated winning 11,000 euros and the title at “Prominent Getrennt”! The two winners were overwhelmed by their experiences and grateful for winning the show.

This article was created with the help of AI tools and verified by the editorial team.

