Priyanka Chopra, the 41-year-old actress, is no stranger to hard work and dedication. Recently, she took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes moments from her upcoming action movie, The Bluff. In the photos and videos, Chopra can be seen covered in dirt, blood, bruises, and scars, showcasing the intense physical demands of her role.

Despite the injuries, Chopra maintains a positive attitude, jokingly referring to the glamorous side of action movies. She also clarifies that the blood and bruises are all part of movie makeup, emphasizing the importance of safety on set.

In addition to her work on The Bluff, Chopra also opened up about her personal life, sharing a sweet moment with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their 2-year-old daughter, Malti. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have been transparent about the health challenges their daughter faced in her early days.

Chopra’s dedication to her family and her career is truly admirable. Despite facing hardships and obstacles, she continues to shine both on and off the screen. As she navigates the demanding world of Hollywood, Chopra remains a role model for many aspiring actors and parents alike. We can’t wait to see her in action in The Bluff and witness her talent and resilience on full display.