printemps-in-nyc-when-is-the-luxury-department-store-from-paris-opening

Printemps in NYC: Luxury Department Store from Paris Set to Open in 2025

Printemps, the iconic Parisian luxury department store, is making its way to New York City in 2025. The highly anticipated opening will take place at 1 Wall Street, marking the brand’s first-ever location in the United States.

Founded in 1865, Printemps has been a staple in the Paris shopping scene, offering a wide range of high-end clothing, beauty products, accessories, and more. The new location in downtown Manhattan is set to bring a unique local approach, with a focus on enhanced omnichannel experiences for customers.

The complex at 1 Wall Street will not only house the flagship Printemps store but also feature five distinct restaurants managed by Saga Hospitality. From fine dining to casual cafes, these food and beverage offerings will be exclusive to the location, adding to the allure of the new retail destination.

With its rich history and heritage, Printemps chose the historic 50-story landmark building at 1 Wall Street for its U.S. debut. The interior of the store will highlight the Red Room, one of the rare interior landmarks in New York City, adding to the charm and elegance of the shopping experience.

As Printemps prepares to open its doors in New York City, it will be just a short walk away from the renowned department store, Century 21. The juxtaposition of these two shopping destinations is sure to create a unique and exciting retail landscape in downtown Manhattan.

The expansion of Printemps to the American market has been long-awaited, and the choice of location at 1 Wall Street reflects the brand’s commitment to bringing its signature luxury experience to a new audience. Stay tuned for the grand opening in 2025, where New Yorkers will have the opportunity to indulge in the timeless elegance of Printemps right in their own city.