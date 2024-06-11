princess-chelsea-announces-twin-peaks-themed-midwinter-ball

Princess Chelsea’s Enchants Fans with Twin Peaks-Themed Midwinter Ball

Just shortly after her big win at the 2024 Aotearoa Music Awards, Princess Chelsea has revealed plans for a unique tour experience. The ethereal artist, known for her art-pop music, will be hosting a Twin Peaks-themed midwinter ball at Auckland’s Civic Wintergarden and New Plymouth’s Theatre Royal.

Immerse yourself in the surreal world of David Lynch as The Black Lodge comes to life within the opulent red and gold tapestries of the venues. Princess Chelsea promises an evening of enchantment, where reality twists with every note, and Twin Peaks merges with the symphony of the surreal.

Joining Princess Chelsea and The Dream Warriors on stage will be special guests Half Hexagon, who have been recognized in Rolling Stone AU/NZ. In Auckland, the mysterious Special Agent Matthew Crawley will also make an appearance for live karaoke.

Having achieved great success with her album “Everything Is Going to Be Alright,” Princess Chelsea continues to captivate audiences. After winning the 2023 Taite Music Prize and being named Best Alternative Artist at this year’s Aotearoa Music Awards, she is ready to mesmerize fans with this one-of-a-kind experience.

Tickets for Princess Chelsea’s Midwinter Ball go on sale to the public on Wednesday, June 12th, with pre-sale starting on Monday, June 10th. Don’t miss the chance to step into the world of David Lynch and experience a night like no other.

Princess Chelsea’s Midwinter Ball

A Twin Peaks-Themed Gala – Step Into the World of David Lynch

With special guests Half Hexagon

Tickets available via banishedmusic.com

Saturday, August 3rd

Wintergarden, The Civic, Auckland

Saturday, August 10th

Theatre Royal, New Plymouth