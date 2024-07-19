Princess Anne recently returned to work after being involved in a horse accident. However, she was reportedly unaware that Prince William and Kate Middleton had released a statement in support of her during this time. Despite this, Anne has shown resilience and made a gradual return to her royal duties, visiting @RDAnational’s Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College.

After being discharged from the hospital on June 28 following a concussion, Anne’s husband, Timothy Laurence, expressed his gratitude towards the medical team at Southmead Hospital for their care and kindness. Princess Anne took a short break from her royal responsibilities to recover from the accident.

In the midst of Anne’s recovery, Kate Middleton, who is battling cancer, has also been making public appearances such as attending the Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon. It has been a challenging year for the royal family, and Kate’s health issues have added to the difficulties they have faced. Despite this, the family is looking forward to spending time together at Balmoral during the summer to support Kate and each other.

Typically, Prince William and Kate spend the summer creating memories with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Despite Kate’s health struggles, she is determined to make the summer months as fun and carefree as possible for her children. The family time at Balmoral allows the Windsors to relax and enjoy each other’s company away from their busy lives in London.

During their time in Scotland, the royal family engages in activities that bring them closer together, such as reading stories, playing games, and having picnics. This year, with both Charles and Kate undergoing cancer treatment, the family time at Balmoral will be especially significant for them to regroup and support each other during challenging times.

In conclusion, while Princess Anne may have been unaware of the supportive statement from Prince William and Kate Middleton, her return to royal duties and the upcoming family time at Balmoral reflect the resilience and unity of the royal family during difficult times.