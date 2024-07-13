Princess Andre made heads turn as she attended the White Fox After Hours bash in London looking absolutely stunning. The 17-year-old daughter of Katie Price sported a chic crop top and leather trousers that showcased her toned abs. Her outfit and curly locks reminded many of her mother’s glamourous younger days.

Princess, who has been making a name for herself in the influencer world since leaving school, posed for photos at the event with YouTube star Rosie McClelland. The bash was also graced by other reality stars like Towie’s Dani Imbert, Love Island’s Georgia Steel, Lucinda Stafford, Liberty Poole, and more.

The event was hosted by the fashion company White Fox, known for its trendy clothing seen on celebrities like the Kardashians and Love Island stars. Princess, who recently signed a deal with rival brand PrettyLittleThing, has been building her own brand presence on social media. With a successful YouTube channel and a large following on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, experts believe she has a promising future ahead.

Princess Andre, born in June 2007, is the daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price. With a strong social media presence and budding brand partnerships, Princess is carving out her path to financial independence through beauty and fashion endorsements, as well as her own jewellery line called ‘Sparkle’ by Princess Andre. With her grounded nature and family support, experts predict that she could achieve millionaire status before turning 18.

As Princess continues to make waves in the influencer world and build her brand, she remains a young talent to watch, following in the footsteps of her famous parents while also establishing her unique identity in the fashion and beauty industry.