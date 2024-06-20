Prince William was seen attending the Royal Ascot event alongside members of the Middleton family, including Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. The family appeared to be in good spirits, with William chatting with his in-laws and even assisting Carole when her heel got stuck in the grass. Carole was dressed in a pale blue floral dress with a matching fascinator hat, while Michael sported a three-piece suit with a printed blue tie and top hat.

Although Kate did not attend the event, William spent time with his cousins, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice. He was also seen riding in a carriage with his stepmother, Queen Camilla. The Royal Ascot took place shortly after Kate’s first public appearance of 2024 at the Trooping the Colour event in London, where she was joined by William and their children.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl commented on Kate’s appearance at the Trooping the Colour, noting that despite her health challenges, she looked impeccable. Nicholl mentioned that Kate may need some time to recover before making any further public appearances. She also highlighted the close relationship between Kate and King Charles III, as they both navigate their cancer treatments together.

Kate went public with her cancer diagnosis in March, describing it as a “huge shock.” She shared that she is undergoing treatment and focusing on her health and recovery. The support and understanding between Kate and her family, especially with King Charles III, have been crucial during this challenging time.

The Royal Ascot event provided a glimpse into the royal family’s dynamics and their unwavering support for one another. As Kate continues her treatment journey, her appearances and interactions with her family members showcase her strength and resilience in the face of adversity. The public remains hopeful for her full recovery and looks forward to seeing her back in the public eye when she is ready.