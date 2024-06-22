Prince William surprised fans when he was caught on camera dancing to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ at her Eras Tour concert in London. The dad-of-three showed off some moves that left people shocked and amused. Fans took to social media to express their reactions, with some finding it hilarious, while others praised his dancing skills. Even though Prince George and Princess Charlotte might be embarrassed by their dad’s dancing, fans couldn’t help but love seeing the future king having some fun.

Prior to his dance performance, Prince William took his children backstage to meet Taylor Swift, who shared a selfie with the royal family on social media. The pop star captioned the photo, “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝@princeandprincessofwales.” William also posted a picture on his own Instagram, thanking Taylor Swift for a great evening at the concert.

This isn’t the first time Prince William has crossed paths with Taylor Swift. He previously met her at a charity fundraising gala for Centrepoint, a young homeless charity that he supports. During an episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series in 2021, William shared his experience of meeting Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi at the event.

Fans on social media couldn’t get enough of the adorable moment with Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte enjoying themselves at the concert. Some even joked that Prince William might be a secret Swiftie and that he only took his children as a cover-up. Others found the photo of the royal family with Taylor Swift heartwarming and described it as a core memory for Princess Charlotte.

Overall, Prince William’s impromptu dance to Taylor Swift’s music brought a light-hearted and fun moment for both his family and fans. It’s refreshing to see a future king letting loose and enjoying himself with his children in a casual setting. The royal family’s interaction with popular celebrities like Taylor Swift showcases a more relatable and down-to-earth side of them, which resonates well with the public.