Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday by attending Taylor Swift’s first Eras Tour concert in London with his three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. However, his wife, Kate Middleton, was not present as she continues her cancer treatment. The Prince of Wales reportedly joined the concert with his kids, although representatives for Swift and Prince Charles have not confirmed his attendance yet.

This concert marked the first show in England’s capital for Swift’s record-breaking tour and her first performance in London since her breakup with British actor Joe Alwyn. It is believed that her split with Alwyn inspired her song “So Long, London.” The event was made even more special with the support of Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, his brother Jason, and Jason’s wife, Kylie.

Travis and Swift’s dad, Scott, were seen greeting each other with a handshake at Wembley Stadium before the concert began. Additionally, “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan was also photographed enjoying the show and trading friendship bracelets with other fans.

Swift has a history of performing with royalty, as Prince William previously sang on stage with her and Bon Jovi at a charity event in London back in 2013. Despite admitting that he felt awkward during the performance, he fondly recalled the moment when Swift invited him on stage. It seems that the singer has a way of captivating people with her charm and talent.

While there is no photo evidence of Prince William’s recent attendance at the concert, it would not be out of character for him to celebrate his birthday with his children at such a high-profile event. The fact that he has a history of joining Swift on stage for a performance adds an interesting layer to this story.

Overall, Swift’s concert in London was not only a musical return for her but also a gathering of fans, friends, and even royals. The mix of celebrity presence, personal connections, and shared experiences at the event made it a memorable night for everyone involved.